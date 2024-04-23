Over A Thousand Families Affected By Recent Floods In Afghanistan: IRW

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the heavy rainfall in recent weeks, the Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) Organization has announced that the floods resulting from these rains have not only caused loss of life but also significant financial damage, affecting around 1,500 families.

In this organization's report, it is indicated that 900 houses have been partially or completely destroyed as a result of the rains and floods over the past week, which many provinces of Afghanistan have witnessed, and approximately 93,000 hectares of agricultural land have also been damaged.

The number of families affected by the recent rainfall, as reported by the Islamic Relief Organization, is at least 1,500 families, and the report of the Ministry of Disaster Management in Afghanistan also shows that at least 99 people have lost their lives and 64 others have been injured due to the recent rains.

Afghanistan is an agrarian country, and according to the report of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and agricultural statistics, 80% of Afghanistan's population is engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry, which have been affected by recent incidents.

Experts believe that preparedness for dealing with natural disasters is minimal, and there is no strategic plan to protect the lives and property of farmers in the current situation. Earlier, the United Nations also reported Afghanistan's lack of readiness to cope with natural disasters.

