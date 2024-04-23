China reports slight increase in interbank treasury bond index on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) released data indicating that China's interbank treasury bond index in net price commenced trading at 1,022.73 points. This represented a slight uptick from the previous closing level of 1,022.22 points, reflecting ongoing activity and sentiment within the interbank bond market.



The interbank treasury bond index plays a crucial role as a barometer of real-time trading dynamics within China's interbank bond market. As a key benchmark, it offers valuable insights into the prevailing market conditions and investor sentiment toward treasury bonds.



It's noteworthy that the index's trading session typically begins at 9 a.m. on each workday and continues until the market closes at 5 p.m. Throughout this trading window, the index is updated at five-minute intervals, providing market participants with timely and relevant information regarding treasury bond prices and fluctuations.



This meticulous updating process ensures that investors have access to up-to-date and accurate data, enabling them to make informed decisions based on the latest market developments. Overall, the interbank treasury bond index serves as a vital tool for investors, analysts, and policymakers alike, contributing to the transparency and efficiency of China's bond market.

