America prevents Palestinian UN membership offer

(MENAFN) The United States has blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution that aimed to facilitate Palestine's path to full membership in the United Nations. This move comes amidst ongoing debates regarding Palestine's status within the international community and its eligibility for statehood. The draft resolution, which proposed a vote on updating Palestine's status within the United Nations, received 12 votes in favor, one against (from the United States), and two abstentions.



United States Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs, Robert Wood, cited unresolved questions regarding Palestine's qualification as a state and expressed concerns about Hamas's control over Gaza. He reiterated the United States's support for a two-state solution but emphasized that Palestinian statehood should result from direct negotiations between the parties involved.



Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan criticized the resolution, arguing that it disregarded the reality on the ground and would have no positive impact. He also condemned the Palestinian Authority (PA), governing the West Bank, labeling it as a "terror-supporting entity" unworthy of United Nations recognition.



Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia commented on the United State's stance, suggesting that it reflects a reluctance to acknowledge Palestinians' right to statehood.

