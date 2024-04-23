Night Temp Rises At Most Places But Stays Below Normal In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Night temperature recorded a rise in Jammu and Kashmir except Kupwara and Bhaderwah but stayed below normal on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8.2°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.4°C against 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.5°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal, the official said. Read Also Wet Weather From April 26: MeT Dry Weather Expected Till April 25: MeT
Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.2°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 19.1°C against 18.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 11.1°C and Bhaderwah 7.4°C, he said.
Regarding the forecast, he said, till April 25, generally dry weather is expected but afternoon thundershower/hailstorm activity at isolated places can't be ruled out.
From April 26-28, he said, there is possibility of generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow (over higher reaches) with thunder at most places.
From April 29-30, generally cloudy weather with light rain with thunder at many places has been predicted.
