Palestinian Martyred, Two Injured By Israeli Aggression In Jericho - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian man and injured two others in the Jericho, West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry said in a statement that Shadi Jlaiteh, 44, was shot with live ammunition in the chest, as medical teams at Jericho governmental Hospital treated a critically wounded child shot in the abdomen and another with a moderate injury to the knee.

The martyr's uncle told journalists that he was shot by an Israeli occupation sniper while he was in front of his house during the occupation's raid on the Aqbat Jaber and Ein Sultan camps in Jericho.

Israeli forces stormed the camps, engaging in armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters and conducting house raids. (end)

