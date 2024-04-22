Techmediabreaks Venhub Continues Defining Future Of Retail With Smart, Scalable Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub, a pioneering division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., today announced the landmark achievement of receiving over 800 pre-orders for its Smart Stores, heralding a transformative era in the retail sector. The company attributes the milestone as a vivid demonstration of the seismic shift VenHub is catalyzing across diverse retail sectors-from convenience stores to cosmetics, electronics, airports, colleges, sports venues, pharmacies, and more.“Surpassing 800 pre-orders is not just a milestone; it's a strong endorsement of our vision and a testament to the trust the market places in our ability to innovate and deliver,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub.“This is a resounding confirmation that the retail world is ready and eager for a revolution. At VenHub, we're not just responding to market demands-we're ahead, defining the future of retail with smart, scalable solutions that cater to a broad spectrum of industries. Today marks a significant leap towards a future where every consumer enjoys a safer, smarter and faster shopping experience, and every retailer possesses the tools to thrive amidst today's challenges.”

About VenHub

VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., is at the forefront of retail innovation. By blending advanced technology with the personal touch of traditional retail, VenHub's Smart Stores operate continuously, providing a personalized and efficient shopping journey that meets the dynamic needs of today's consumers.



