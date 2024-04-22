Amstone Egypt Unveils Groundbreaking Hydra B5 Patrol Boat, Bolstering Domestic Defence Production

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Amstone Egypt, a leading private defence contractor, has announced a significant step forward in domestic arms production with the unveiling of the“Hydra B5” patrol boat. This innovative vessel marks a paradigm shift in coastal patrol and security operations, solidifying Ameston's commitment to bolstering Egypt's defence capabilities.

The Hydra B5, developed in a swift four-month period through a collaborative effort with the Leonardo Group of Italy and a Cypriot partner, exemplifies Amstone's dedication to fostering indigenous expertise in fifth-generation weaponry. Engineered and produced entirely within Egypt, the vessel signifies a new era of self-reliance in the country's defence sector.

Despite its compact size of 2.1 metres, the Hydra B5 packs a powerful punch. With a payload capacity of 600 kg and a weight of 1500 kg, the vessel achieves an impressive speed of 85 knots.

Its armament includes a remotely controlled 12.7 mm Browning machine gun for offensive operations, while a compact drone onboard provides valuable close reconnaissance capabilities. Additionally, the Hydra B5 boasts the option to deploy Italian light torpedoes, enhancing its operational versatility.

The Hydra B5 breaks new ground by introducing pioneering functionalities as an unmanned suicide vessel, offering a strategic advantage in unconventional warfare scenarios. This innovative capability positions Amstone Egypt at the forefront of defence technology advancements.

Amstone EG's commitment to domestic defence solutions extends beyond the Hydra B5. At the recent Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) 2023, the company also unveiled the H12 Poseidon drone, a collaborative project with a Cypriot partner.

Designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and armed engagements, the H12 Poseidon boasts impressive features, including a 150 km operational range, resilience against harsh environments and electronic countermeasures, and advanced electro-optical and thermal surveillance systems.

Founded in 2018, Amstone Egypt has established itself as a leader in local manufacturing through strategic partnerships with leading global defence entities. This collaborative approach allows the company to leverage international expertise while fostering domestic capabilities in the critical defence sector.

The unveiling of the Hydra B5 and the H12 Poseidon drone marks a significant milestone for Amstone Egypt and underscores the company's dedication to aligning with the North African nation's strategic vision of a robust and self-sufficient national defence infrastructure.