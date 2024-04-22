Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Dibankar Banerjee's Movie Sees 80% Drop To ₹8 Lakh On Monday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The movie Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, saw an 80 percent drop in earnings on Monday (April 22), raking in an estimated ₹8 lakh net in India on its fourth day of release, as per early data from Sacnilk drop comes after a significant surge in collections the movie saw on Sunday, jumping a massive 275 percent to net ₹40 lakh net domestically on Day 3. Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 amassed an estimated ₹65 lakh net in India over the initial three days of screenings, the data revealed. Out of this, ₹15 lakh net was earned on the opening day and ₹10 lakh net on the second day, the movie has garnered an estimated ₹73 lakh domestically in its three days of screening Read | Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Dibankar Banerjee's movie sees massive 275% increase on SundayOccupancy RatesThe screenings of 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' registered an overall Hindi language occupancy of 6.68 percent in cinemas on Monday, April 22. This marks a decrease compared to the 7.92 percent Hindi occupancy recorded on April 21 shows on Sunday saw a 5.18 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows attracted 5.52 percent audience, and evening shows secured 5.22 percent seats. The night shows observed the highest turnout with a 10.78 percent occupancy Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movie mints ₹1 croreAbout the Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies. The movie features Bonita Rajpurohit, Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Mouni Roy, Swastika Mukherjee, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik Sex Aur Dhoka 2 presents three interconnected stories, each delving into different aspects of modern life, exploring themes of identity, technology, and the human condition first part, \"LIKE,\" follows Noor (Paritosh Tiwari) as she undergoes a gender transition, highlighting the challenges she faces the second story, \"SHARE,\" Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit), a transgender woman, shares her unique insights into relationships and personal growth third chapter, \"DOWNLOAD,\" centres on a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh) whose quest for more followers leads him into precarious situations original 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka', released in 2010, was also directed by Dibakar Banerjee and featured actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others RepresentationLove Sex Aur Dhoka 2' marks the debut of transgender actor Bonita Rajpurohit in Hindi cinema. According to the movie's makers, Rajpurohit is the first transgender woman to star in a Hindi film to PTI, Rajpurohit expressed her pride in being part of the changing landscape of transgender representation in Bollywood, hoping it sets an example for young girls like her, particularly those living in rural areas.

