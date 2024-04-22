State Agency On Energy Efficiency Working To Develop Biomethane Register

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, the biomethane register is under development in Ukraine. Prior to its launch, exporters will be able to supply biomethane to Europe in accordance with the data from Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU).

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Head Hanna Zamazieieva during the First Ukraine Biomethane Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“By the end of 2023, we were supposed to finalize the register in accordance with legislative requirements. Unfortunately, the system had not been finalized, and we need to continue this work. We are holding talks with partners in the energy community,” Zamazieieva told.

Additionally, the Ukrainian State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving submitted a request to Ukraine's Digital Transformation Ministry to include the biomethane register in the 2024 National Informatization Program.

“The transition stage of biomethane exports will be taking place in accordance with the data from GTSOU and the documents confirming sustainability criteria,” Zamazieieva noted.

She mentioned the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which is expected to use the biomethane register in order to check and verify the biomethane consumption. The development of such register and its synchronization with the databases of the European Union are also required by the Ukrainian law.

“We need to stimulate not only exports but biomethane trade turnover in general. This is needed to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas and fulfill the international commitments regarding the increased share of renewable energy sources in the total balance,” Zamazieieva emphasized.

The First Ukraine Biomethane Forum was organized by the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services, Naftogaz Group, and with the support of the USAID RADA: Next Generation Program.

A reminder that, on March 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the second reading draft bill No. 9456 'On the Customs Control and Customs Clearance of Biomethane Transported through Pipelines via the Customs Border of Ukraine'.

Photo: depositphotos