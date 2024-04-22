Israeli Army Announces Injury Of 8 Of Its Soldiers In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 22 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Monday that eight of its soldiers were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.According to Israeli Channel 12, the occupation forces said that the total number of injuries among their soldiers since October 7 last year reached 3294, including 1583 injuries during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.It added that 512 officers and soldiers have been seriously wounded since the start of the war on Gaza, and 258 officers and soldiers are still receiving treatment, 24 of whom are seriously wounded.