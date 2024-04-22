Naftogaz Ready To Support Development Of Biomethane Industry In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group is ready to support investment in expanding the production of biomethane, promote its transportation, and has ambitious plans to buy up biomethane from Ukrainian producers.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov at the opening of the First Ukraine Biomethane Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are confident in the enormous export potential of biomethane. We confirm our intentions in terms of supporting increased production and investment in it. We are also ready to provide our transportation and gas storage system. And, undoubtedly, Naftogaz declares its ambition to buy up the biomethane volumes that can be produced in Ukraine,” Chernyshov said.

He recalled that, according to the expert estimates, Ukraine could produce more than 20 billion cubic meters of biomethane per annum. This will make Ukraine an important player on the European market.

“Biomethane production is a natural step of our state towards green energy with the awareness of the resources we already have, such as a developed infrastructure for gas storage, transportation within the state and for export purposes, powerful agricultural production. These factors are making Ukraine the future leader in biomethane production in Europe,” Chernyshov noted.

In his words, Ukraine should join the European family as a state that will primarily play the role of an energy hub, including through biomethane production.

A reminder that, on March 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the second reading draft bill No. 9456 'On the Customs Control and Customs Clearance of Biomethane Transported through Pipelines via the Customs Border of Ukraine'.