PIMS Tea Unveils Its Newest Destination At Dubai Mall

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: PIMS Tea, renowned globally for its collection of exquisite artisanal teas sourced from the world's most esteemed plantations, proudly introduces its latest venture at the prestigious Dubai Mall. This innovative expansion marks yet another significant milestone in PIMS Tea's journey, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to global prominence.

At their new Dubai Mall location, patrons will discover a meticulously redesigned space that seamlessly blends the brand's futuristic identity with the warm hues of Arabic culture. Crafted by visionary designers, this enchanting ambiance invites guests to indulge in the art of tea appreciation.

Artur Shusteriovas, Founder of PIMS Tea, expresses, 'Today marks a momentous occasion for PIMS Tea as we unveil our newest destination at the iconic Dubai Mall. It's not just about serving tea; it's about creating an unforgettable experience where every sip transports you to a world of elegance and refinement. We're thrilled to share our passion for tea with the vibrant community of Dubai, inviting you to embark on a journey of taste, tradition, and timeless indulgence.'

Moreover, guests can experience traditional Chinese tea culture firsthand, with teas brewed according to ancient customs. Patrons can also purchase tea by weight to enjoy at home and complete their tea-drinking experience with special brewing flasks and small cups available for purchase.

Explore the world of PIMS Tea @pimsteadubai and discover more than tea with the hashtag #MoreThanTea.

About PIMS:

PIMS is an innovative tea-based drink that transcends the ordinary. With its new, bold, and explosive flavors, PIMS promises to flip your imagination and surprise your taste buds like never before. Crafted with 100% natural ingredients, PIMS provides you with good-for-you energy without any artificial additives, ensuring a guilt-free indulgence. But what truly sets PIMS apart is its unique toppings, for everyone's taste preferences. From tropical fruits bursting with pure and real flavors to a variety of delightful options, PIMS offers an unmatched sensory experience. Embark on a journey of flavor and vitality with PIMS – it's more than just tea, it's a tantalizing adventure for your senses.