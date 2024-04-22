Farid Shafiyev Advocates For Azerbaijan To Engage In Dialogue With China On Economic, Political Fronts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Globally, China's economic and political influence is growing,the Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations(AIR Center), Farid Shafiyev, told journalists, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan should hold a dialogue with China on both platforms,he said.

“We are not a government agency, but we define certaindiscussion points for them. Therefore, today we have invited anumber of scientific representatives from China. There is animportant issue such as cooperation with China within the frameworkof international organizations, which we should also discuss. Weare talking about the Shanghai Cooperation Organization here. TheCentral Asia 5 platform is also important for us,” heconcluded.