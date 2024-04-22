Firearms Found In Liberated Aghdara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Firearms were found in the Aghdara district, Azernews reports, citing the Barda regional groupof the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The police officers found 2 assault rifles, 2 pistols, 15magazines, 2 helmets, 2 body armor, 1 bayonet, and 534 bullets inthe territory of Aghdara city.

An investigation is underway.