Firearms Found In Liberated Aghdara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Firearms were found in the Aghdara district, Azernews reports, citing the Barda regional groupof the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The police officers found 2 assault rifles, 2 pistols, 15magazines, 2 helmets, 2 body armor, 1 bayonet, and 534 bullets inthe territory of Aghdara city.
An investigation is underway.
