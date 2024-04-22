               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Georgia Mull Cooperation In Transport And ICT


4/22/2024 3:12:26 PM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The issues of cooperation in the field of transport and ICTbetween Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed, Azernews informs, citing the Azerbaijan's DigitalDevelopment and Transport Ministry.

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport, RashadNabiyev, met with the delegation led by David Songulashvili, theChairman of the Sectoral Economy and Economic Policy Committee ofthe Parliament of Georgia, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on discussions of the work done in the areasof transport and ICT.

