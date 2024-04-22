President Putin: BAM Shapes Global Logistics For Entire 21St Century

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Baikal-Amur Mainline largely shapes global logisticsfor the entire 21st century, President Vladimir Putin stated at ajoint meeting in Moscow with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevas well as railway veterans and workers on the occasion of the 50thanniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, Azernews reports.

Emphasizing that Russia gained significant opportunities for thedevelopment of Siberia, the Far East, and freight transportationtoward the Pacific Ocean thanks to BAM, President Putin noted thatthe "pivot to the East" became largely possible due to BAM.