Air Defense Systems Can Become Decisive Factor In Protecting Ukraine's Skies Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense systems, which Ukraine will receive from international partners in the near future, can become a decisive factor in protecting Ukraine's skies and save thousands of lives, providing Ukrainian defenders with the opportunity to repel aggression and force the enemy to retreat.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in a post on Facebook following a meeting of the Council of the European Union to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, together with Dmytro Kuleba, I had the opportunity to participate in the meeting of the Council of the European Union regarding the situation in Ukraine. Thanked our European partners and the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell for the systematic and unwavering support of Ukraine in the war with Russia," Umerov said.

The defense minister said in his speech that for 789 days, Ukraine has been on the front line against Russia's unjustified aggression and savagery, maintaining unshakable stability. The enemy is relentless in its efforts to destroy what it cannot seize, resorting to heinous crimes against civilians and critical infrastructure, he said.

"This year, Russia launched thousands of missiles and kamikaze drones, resorting to the unprecedented use of guided aerial bombs weighing up to 1.5 tonnes, which are capable of destroying everything in their path. These bombs allow the invaders to advance through the ruins. We are grateful to the countries that have already provided or indicated a willingness to provide the necessary air defense systems, especially Germany for its decision to send additional Patriot systems. Such actions are evidence of international solidarity and commitment to protect human lives from Russian genocide. Air defense systems can become a decisive factor in the protection of the skies over Ukraine and save thousands of lives, providing our defenders with the opportunity to repel aggression and force the enemy to retreat," Umerov said.

He also added that Ukraine is open to cooperation in the field of defense industry: joint ventures, investments, and localization of production, which will help not only Ukraine but also strengthen the defense potential of EU countries.

On April 19, Umerov thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for calling on NATO member states to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's skies.