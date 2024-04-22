293 Bodies Recovered From Nasser Medical Complex Mass Grave In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 22 (Petra) -- The bodies of 72 new Palestinians had been recovered from a mass grave discovered in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis after the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the complex.According to a statement issued Monday, the government media office in Gaza said the bodies of 42 people had been identified out of the total 72, noting that the number of bodies recovered since last Friday had risen to 293.Israeli forces deliberately hid the bodies of the slain Palestinians in the sand and covered them with garbage, the media office said, adding that among the slain were women, children and older people.The bodies showed that the victims had been handcuffed and stripped of their clothes before they were executed, according to the statement.The fate of about 2,000 people who were in the complex when the Israeli forces stormed is still unknown.The media office called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the Israeli "massacre" at the Nasser and Al Shifa medical compounds against citizens, displaced people and medical and journalistic personnel.