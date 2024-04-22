School Jobs Case: Arrest Trinamool Ministers Who Took Decision To Create 'Super-Numeric' Posts, Says Suvendu Adhikari

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday demanded the arrest of all the Trinamool ministers who attended a meeting of the state Cabinet on May 5, 2022, wherein a decision to create 'super-numeric' posts for teaching and non-teaching jobs in the state-run school was taken.

Adhikari's remarks came after the Calcutta High Court on Monday took cognisance of the state Cabinet's decision to create the super-numeric posts.

As per the order of the court, the CBI, if necessary, can question the 'masterminds' behind the creation of the super-numeric posts, which had been under the scanner since the beginning.

In the same order, the court also cancelled all the appointments made for the teaching and non-teaching posts by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

Stating that he has the details of the minutes of the Cabinet meeting held on May 5, 2022, Adhikari said,“All those present at the meeting should be taken into custody and interrogated by the CBI.”

Commenting on Monday's court verdict, Adhikari said he has nothing to say about those whose services have been terminated by the high court ruling.

“Those who ruined the future of several eligible candidates themselves got ruined today following the order of the division bench,” Adhikari said.

He also took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for saying that she would challenge the high court's order in the Supreme Court.

“The 'queen of thieves' is now screaming at the top of her voice. No further proof is required to prove that the ruling party is full of thieves,” Adhikari said.