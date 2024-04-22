BSE SME Platform Crosses Rs 150,000 Cr Market Capitalisation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Apr 22 (KNN) The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE's SME platform crossed a significant milestone on Monday, surpassing Rs 150,000 crore for the first time.

Data from the Bombay Stock Exchange showed the combined market value of its small and medium enterprise listings hit an all-time high of Rs 151,333 crore during the trading session.

Launched in 2012, the BSE SME platform was established to provide a regulated market for smaller companies to access equity financing from public investors. It follows regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The platform aims to offer an entrepreneur and investor-friendly environment to transition promising unlisted businesses from the unorganized to organised sector.

For companies, a BSE SME listing provides an avenue to raise growth capital in a cost-effective manner. Investors gain opportunities to identify and invest in emerging businesses from an early stage.

The latest record market capitalisation highlights the increasing investor interest and growth prospects of the SME sector listed on the bourse.

(KNN Bureau)