Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Is 'One To Watch'

EAWD is a green-tech engineering solutions company that builds water and energy systems for clients, including private companies, government entities and NGOs

The company has sold and deployed its water systems in Mexico and Germany

Using its patent-pending design, EAWD is working to build and operate off-grid EV charging stations in Germany In December 2023, the company announced a joint Memorandum of Understanding to build the first off-grid atmosphere water generation plant in North America

Energy and Water Development (OTCQB: EAWD)

is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The company builds water and energy systems out of already existing, proven technologies, utilizing its patent-pending systems configuration and technical know-how to customize solutions to meet clients' needs. To date, two water systems have been sold and deployed in Mexico and Germany, and the company is working to fulfill additional orders.

Using its patent-pending design, EAWD is working to build and operate off-grid EV charging stations in Germany. The company is a United Nations-accredited vendor and offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and...

