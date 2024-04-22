After Singapore, Hong Kong Bans Sale Of MDH, Everest Spices Alleging Presence Of Cancer-Causing Chemicals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Three MDH products and one Everest product were found to contain a pesticide known as ethylene oxide, according to the Centre for Food Safety.

After discovering that four spice items from well-known Indian companies, MDH and Everest, contained a chemical known to cause cancer, Hong Kong's food safety agency prohibited them.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) announced on April 5 that it detected ethylene oxide, a pesticide classified as a carcinogen, in three MDH products – Madras Curry Powder, Mixed Masala Powder, and Sambhar Masala – and Everest's Fish Curry Masala.

According to the CFS, samples of the four products were gathered as part of its regular food monitoring program, and upon analysis, it was discovered that ethylene oxide-which is not fit for human consumption-was present. The selling of food with pesticide residues beyond permissible levels is prohibited by rules in Hong Kong.

"According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), a food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health," the CFS study stated.

The CFS has opened an investigation and directed merchants to take the impacted items off of the shelves. Additionally, the regulator said that "appropriate action" may be done.

SFA made it clear that although low concentrations of ethylene oxide do not immediately pose a concern to health, continuous exposure to the chemical may do so because of its carcinogenic qualities.

MDH and Everest have not yet publicly addressed the reports of carcinogens in their products.

