Apni Party Extends Support To Sajad Lone In Baramulla LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) The J&K Apni Party led by Syed Altaf Bukhari on Monday extended full support to Sajad Lone's People's Conference for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

The announcement of extending support to the People's Conference was made by Apni Party chief Bukhari during a media conference here on Monday.

On Sunday, People's Conference Chairman Sajad Lone sought support from the Apni Party for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency to end what Lone called the defragmentation of anti-NC votes which always helped the National Conference win the seat during the last 10 years.

Lone Sajad has already announced his decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla against National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

Lone has also announced his decision to not field any candidate in Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri, where the Apni Party has fielded nominees against the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Baramulla goes to polls on May 20.