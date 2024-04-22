Oman's Sultan Departs To UAE On State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 22 (KUNA) - Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq departed Monday to the UAE on a state visit, said Omani news agency. The visit will last for two days, where Sultan Haitham will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (end) nfa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.