Oman's Sultan Departs To UAE On State Visit


4/22/2024 9:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 22 (KUNA) - Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq departed Monday to the UAE on a state visit, said Omani news agency.
The visit will last for two days, where Sultan Haitham will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (end)
