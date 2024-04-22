China seeks monetary independence amid global uncertainty

(MENAFN) China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to embark on a path towards monetary independence, signaling potential upheaval for the current international monetary framework. The Chinese government faces the dual challenge of reviving its economy and addressing inflation to mitigate its towering debt burden. With non-financial debt reaching a staggering 311% of GDP, China grapples with one of the highest debt-to-GDP ratios among major economies worldwide.



While many countries have managed to reduce their debt burdens relative to economic output, China's debt-to-GDP ratio remains stubbornly high, defying expectations of decline. This trend is particularly striking when compared to pre-global financial crisis levels, with China's total non-financial debt standing at just 142% of GDP in December 2007. The exchange rate targeting system, aimed at curbing money growth relative to total debt expansion, has inadvertently fueled China's ascent towards unsustainable levels of debt, teetering on the brink of debt deflation.



In light of these challenges, Chinese authorities are increasingly compelled to wield monetary policy tools to spur higher nominal GDP growth. This entails allowing the exchange rate to adjust in alignment with the requisite broad money growth necessary to alleviate China's debt burden. The attainment of complete monetary independence by China heralds a potential paradigm shift in the global financial landscape, spelling the eventual demise of the prevailing international monetary system.



Recent statements by President Xi Jinping underscore China's evolving monetary policy stance, with calls for the People's Bank of China to embark on a bond-buying program to bolster domestic liquidity. This move suggests a departure from prioritizing exchange rate stability, signaling a strategic shift in the country's policy agenda.



As China maneuvers towards greater monetary autonomy, the repercussions for the global financial system are profound. The transition towards monetary independence could unleash seismic shifts in currency dynamics, capital flows, and global economic governance. Amidst these transformations, stakeholders must navigate the evolving landscape with vigilance and adaptability to effectively manage risks and seize opportunities in an increasingly uncertain financial environment.

MENAFN22042024000045015682ID1108123019