German Mod Says Another Patriot System To Be Sent To Ukraine ASAP

That's according to the State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defense, Siemtje Moeller, who spoke at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Germany has already handed over numerous air defense systems, but the situation proves that Ukraine needs greater protection and the ability to repel long-range strikes, namely even before Russian warplanes launch their munitions," said the state secretary.

She assured journalists that Germany, which announced the transfer of the third Patriot system to Ukraine, will ensure that it is delivered as soon as possible.

Moeller recalled of the joint initiative of Germany's defense and foreign ministers to find more air defense capabilities for Ukraine, calling on all partners to explore opportunities to transfer additional systems to the embattled nation.

"Each contribution, each system, each component is important. Financial proposals are also very welcome," the state secretary emphasized.

In addition, according to Moeller, Ukraine has already received "several thousand artillery ammunition rounds from (Germany's – ed.) stocks, and throughout this year nearly alf a million more will be delivered."

She emphasized that the situation in Ukraine is worsening, the country lacks a lot of capabilities. In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its attacks, which has dire consequences for the civilian population and affects the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces. Therefore, partners should increase their support, especially in the area of air defense, Moeller emphasized.

The State Secretary also reported that in 2024, Germany intends to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian recruits.

As reported, the European Council met last week where the EU heads of state and government agreed on a political decision regarding the need for an urgent increase in aid to Ukraine. Today in Luxembourg, the ministers of foreign affairs and ministers of defense of the EU member states during a joint meeting will look for ways to implement that political decision.

On April 13, Germany announced it would hand over to Ukraine another Patriot air defense system in the shortest possible time.