'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Arti Singh's Cat Lords Over Her Wedding Prep

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) As the wedding bells ring louder for TV actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arti Singh and her fiance, Dipak Chauhan, the celebrations have kicked off in Mumbai.

With the wedding, scheduled to take place on April 25, drawing closer, Arti has been sharing glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Most recently, she took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of her cat sitting like the queen of purr on one of her wedding outfits, and captioned it, "Mere kapdo pe baith kar press kharab kar rahi hai maharani (Maharani is sitting on my ironed clothes and spoiling them)."

This light-hearted moment captures the excitement that comes with wedding preparations and Arti seems to be in the thick of the action. The wedding festivities kicked off with a bachelorette party and the 'shagun ki haldi' ceremony.

Last week, Arti also paid a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple with her wedding invitation in hand, seeking divine blessings ahead of her big day. Dressed in an elegant red saree paired with a matching blouse, the bride-to-be looked gorgeous as she offered prayers.