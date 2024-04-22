Invaders Kill One Resident Of Donetsk Region And Injure Six In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 21, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region, and six people were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 21, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Ukrainka. Six more people were injured in the region during the day," the statement reads.

Enemy shells Ukrainsk inregion - one killed, four injured

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported earlier, sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine neutralized a 500-kilogram high explosive aircraft bomb in the Donetsk region.