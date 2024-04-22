Invaders Shell 16 Settlements In Kharkiv Region Overnight, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 21, Kharkiv and 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. A 19-year-old man was injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

During the day, about 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Pletenivka. Kharkiv was hit by airstrikes.

On April 21, at 9 p.m., a 19-year-old civilian was injured in Kharkiv as a result of a missile attack on the city. Also yesterday at 3:31 p.m. a house in Vovchansk was damaged as a result of hostile shelling from a multiple rocket launcher.

Ukrainian sappers defuse 250-kg guided bomb inregion

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kupiansk direction.

Over the last day in the Kharkiv region, combined groups of explosive experts cleared 11.85 hectares of territory and destroyed 127 explosive devices.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv on the evening of April 21. According to preliminary information, one person was injured.