Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against Deepfake Video On His Political Views

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has filed an FIR against an artificial intelligence or AI-generated deepfake video doing the rounds on social media in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views, ANI reported.“Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh,\" the actor's spokesperson told the publication Videos Criticizing Modi Go ViralIn viral online videos, two Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, are seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and endorsing the opposition Congress party in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Reuters reported videos, which have garnered over half a million views on social media, depict Khan (30 second video) and Singh (41 second video) purportedly expressing dissatisfaction with Modi's governance, accusing him of not fulfilling campaign promises and neglecting key economic issues during his tenure as prime minister AI-generated videos end with the Congress election symbol and slogan: \"Vote for Justice, Vote for Congress\", as per Reuters actors have denied involvement in the videos, with Khan filing a case in Mumbai against unknown individuals for impersonation and fraud. However, the origins of the videos remain unclear, prompting investigations by authorities videos have been viewed over half a million times on social media over the past week, a Reuters review shows Content in Election CampaignsThe dissemination of these AI-generated videos underscores the growing influence of AI in the Indian election process. Similar technologies have been observed in election campaigns worldwide, including in the United States, Pakistan, and Indonesia Paul, a spokesperson for the Congress party, shared Singh's video on X (formerly Twitter), despite it being labelled as \"manipulated media\". The video gained traction before being removed from the platform media platforms such as Facebook have taken action against the dissemination of these videos, removing some but allowing others to remain accessible. However, the swift removal of such content poses challenges, and Mumbai Police officers told Reuters that such \"technical investigations take time\".The Congress, Modi and BJP did not could not be reached for comment, the Reuters report added.(With inputs from Reuters and ANI)

