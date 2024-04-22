German Special Envoy Commends Jordan's Role In Facilitating Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- The German Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Deike Potzel, has lauded Jordan's role, under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in facilitating the delivery and coordination of essential humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.During her fourth visit to Jordan since the commencement of the war on Gaza, Ambassador Potzel expressed admiration for Jordan's unwavering dedication to alleviating the plight of the Gazan population.In discussions with Jordanian journalists on enhancing aid flows to Gaza, she emphasized the multifaceted nature of Jordan's support, highlighting initiatives ranging from the provision of vital medical supplies and equipment, such as defibrillators and surgical tools for Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza, to the facilitation of fuel supplies for the Royal Jordanian Air Force to execute airborne aid missions over Gaza.Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of international partners, Ambassador Potzel lauded the contributions made through the international air bridge, including the German Air Force's involvement in conducting 24 air drops of relief materials totaling over 150 tons.She also stressed the importance of land-based transportation channels in complementing air and sea routes. To this end, she announced Germany's commitment to providing an additional 4 million euros for the procurement of trucks and fuel to support land-based relief convoys.Highlighting Germany's increased humanitarian support for Gaza, Ambassador Potzel noted the tripling of German government assistance to over 180 million euros since October, with a total commitment reaching approximately 255 million euros to date. Additionally, she underscored Germany's recent pledge of 45 million euros to UNRWA in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank, reaffirming Germany's status as a leading donor in the region.Ambassador Potzel said she explored strategies with Jordanian officials to streamline and expedite the transfer of humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza. She reiterated Germany's steadfast commitment to supporting Jordan's efforts through collaborative endeavors aimed at addressing the urgent needs of the Gazan population.