Jordan Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Agreement For Border Stability

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has voiced its support for the recent agreement brokered between Azerbaijan and Armenia concerning the status of four villages and the ongoing border demarcation efforts between the two nations.In a statement, the ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reiterated Jordan's stance in favor of initiatives aimed at fostering stability and security between the two countries.Qudah emphasized the importance of such agreements in paving the way for broader peace negotiations and enhancing global peace and security.