(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Soft Space Launches the First and Only JCB Payment Gateway in Malaysia senangPay, a Malaysian online payment provider, is the first to enable JCB acceptance, setting the stage for other providers to follow.

KUALA LUMPUR & TOKYO, Apr 22, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

Soft Space Sdn. Bhd. (Soft Space), the world's leading fintech-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. (JCB), announced the launch of the first ever JCB payment gateway in Malaysia.







This is a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Soft Space and JCB, which was signed in January 2022, and follows their successful central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial in December 2023, as well as the recent agreement to enable JCB acceptance for all HLB merchants.

Leveraging JCB's robust global network and Soft Space's technical expertise, the JCB payment gateway aligns with the global shift towards diversified digital transactions, meeting the market's demand for secure, innovative payment options. In this case, Soft Space provides a straightforward Application Programming Interface (API) specification that enables acquirers and payment facilitators to quickly and efficiently offer their retail merchants access to JCB's network of over 156 million cardmembers globally as of September 2023 (annual transaction volumes exceed JPY 43 trillion between April 2022 and March 2023) without having to establish a direct connection to JCB themselves.

“The launch of the JCB payment gateway complements the fact that Malaysia is the most visited country in Southeast Asia in 2023[1] . Not only will this make cross-border payments more convenient, secure and seamless, it aligns well with our broader goal to promote Soft Space's technology in other verticals such as transit and in-flight payments globally,” said Joel Tay, Chief Executive Officer of Soft Space.

E-commerce merchants stand to benefit greatly from this development, especially those in the tourism sector. Japanese tourists are increasingly purchasing attraction tickets and booking accommodation via e-commerce merchants. If they can start accepting JCB payments through payment facilitators, they are well-placed to capitalise on the rapidly growing international e-commerce spending by JCB cardmembers, which has increased by 52% from 2021 to 2022[2] .

Yoshiki Kaneko, President and Chief Executive Officer of JCB International Co., Ltd. said:“Looking at the behaviour of today's consumers, online shopping has become an indispensable part of their daily lives and also the main source of growth for all businesses, including JCB. This trend is especially true since the pandemic. We are delighted to launch the new function together with Soft Space to seize the growing business opportunity in the e-commerce business, while providing a better experience for our JCB cardmembers and merchants. This also marks another milestone in the strategic partnership with Soft Space, giving us even greater confidence that our collaboration with Malaysia's leading fintech is a key to success.”

Following the onboarding of senangPay, a Malaysian payment facilitator, as the first JCB payment gateway member, Soft Space will accelerate the onboarding of other acquirers and payment facilitators in the APAC region and beyond, promising greater efficiency, security, and convenience for both merchants and JCB cardmembers.

“At senangPay, we champion simplicity in business growth by eliminating barriers to making or accepting payments. Integrating JCB Card acceptance into senangPay's ecosystem marks a significant milestone for our merchants,” said Mansor Abd Rahman, CEO of senangPay.“Offering diverse payment options, while allowing consumers to pay using their preferred methods, not only expands senangPay's range of payment solutions, but also enables our merchants to connect with Japan's tourists and expatriates in Malaysia.”

More than just a milestone in their strategic partnership, this achievement between Soft Space and JCB is a testament to the potential of their collaborative synergy to create comprehensive solutions for a global audience, and a sign of Soft Space and JCB's mutual commitment to transforming the global payments landscape.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

About Soft Space

Founded in 2012, Soft Space is a leading fintech player headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Serving over 90 financial institutions and partners across 30 global markets, Soft Space offers both merchants and consumers a range of solutions, such as contactless payment through mobile devices as well as comprehensive white-label e-wallet services. These technologies enable the easy adoption of digital payments while helping financial institutions better understand and address their customers' needs. Soft Space's goal is to leverage its mobile contactless payments expertise and patented technology to reshape finance, domestically and globally.

[2] The figure does not include transactions by JCB cardmembers in Japan.



