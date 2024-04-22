Caught On Camera: UP Businessman Pushes Man Off 5-Star Hotel's Terrace After Argument (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A businessman allegedly pushed a man from the terrace of a five-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, in the early hours of Sunday, after there was an argument between the accused's son and the victim.

Victim Sarthak Agrawal - a businessman in the health sector - has been admitted to a medical college in critical condition.

The suspect, a textile merchant, was seen assaulting the victim and then shoving him off the terrace in the unsettling footage that was recorded by the hotel's security camera. The victim had gone to attend a party at the hotel with his friends, which included the accused's son, Ridim Arora.



According to the CCTV evidence, Sanjeev Arora, the accused, grabbed Agrawal by the collar, slapped him, and then pushed him over the hotel terrace. He continues to bash the man who was standing next to him even after pushing Sarthak out of the way.

According to a story on NDTV, Ridim and Sarthak got into a brawl when their dispute turned violent, following which Ridim called his father to intervene. An FIR was lodged against Arora which stated that he was drunk and attacked the victim without any provocation. A case of assault leading to grievous injury has also been registered in connection to the case.