Gujarat Govt In Damage-Control Mode Amid Kshatriya Community's Campaign Against Rupala

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, April 22 (IANS) The Gujarat Government is making concerted efforts to address the grievances of the Kshatriya community to mitigate rising tensions amid protests against the candidature of Parshottam Rupala from the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

This initiative was highlighted in a pivotal meeting held at a private hotel in Rajkot, chaired by Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, sources from the party shared.

The meeting saw the participation of prominent Kshatriya leaders from the BJP, including influential figures from Rajkot and Jamnagar such as Jayrajsinh Jadeja, Kesridevsinh Zala, Narendrasinh Jadeja, Virendrasinh Zala, and Narendrasinh Zala of Morbi, alongside Rajbha from Gondal.

Discussions focussed on the community's unrest following remarks against the Maharajas by Union Agriculture Minister, Parshottam Rupala, which sparked widespread dissatisfaction among the Kshatriyas.

On April 20, the Kshatriya Rajput community coordination committee outlined a campaign strategy against BJP leader Rupala and the party at large.

This includes organising booth-level campaigns across every village and city to ensure a substantial turnout of votes against the BJP by May 7, the polling day in Gujarat.

In a shift from conventional protest tactics, the community announced plans to hold public demonstrations across 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, prominently featuring saffron flags.

Additionally, the community intends to support competent candidates from other parties, operating under the maxim, "The enemy's enemy is our friend."

The committee is also planning village-to-village meetings to amplify their message to rally further support.

In a symbolic gesture, community women will conduct a one-day fast in each district, marking their protest against Rupala's candidature.

Various social organisations within each district are promoting a disciplined and coordinated approach to voting against the BJP.

Furthermore, starting from April 22, Dharmaraths or chariots bearing religious insignia will traverse five zones of Gujarat, originating from religious sites to educate villagers on the importance of voting against the BJP.

The movement gained momentum on April 14 when over 150,000 community members from Gujarat and neighboring states convened in Rajkot, demanding the withdrawal of Rupala's nomination for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.