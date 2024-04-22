Trade relationship between New Zealand, China stands robust

(MENAFN) New Zealand Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has underscored the enduring strength of commercial opportunities for Kiwi exporters in China. According to McClay, the robust demand for New Zealand's high-quality and safe produce remains steadfast among both Chinese businesses and consumers. This enduring preference serves as a testament to the reputation that New Zealand has cultivated over the years as a reliable source of premium goods in the Chinese market.



McClay's remarks reflect the ongoing commitment of New Zealand exporters to meeting the discerning standards of Chinese consumers, who place a premium on quality and safety when selecting imported products. The resilience of New Zealand's reputation for excellence in these aspects has contributed significantly to maintaining its competitive edge in the dynamic and rapidly evolving Chinese market landscape.



"China is our largest export market accounting for more than 26 percent of our goods exports," McClay stated following coming back to New Zealand after trips to the Chinese towns of Beijing, Harbin as well as Shanghai where he gathered with ministers, governors along with mayors, and attended trade and agricultural events with the New Zealand export community.



2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the inclusive strategic collaboration, McClay declared, he further mentioned that this is a noteworthy financial cooperation for the two nations.



Fresh opportunities in the Chinese market are going to be instrumental in attaining the target of doubling New Zealand exports by value within the next decade, the minister declared.

