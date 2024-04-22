China's Xizang autonomous region sees surge in domestic NEVs exports in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) Local authorities in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region reported a significant surge in the export volume of domestically produced new energy vehicles (NEVs) via customs during the first quarter of 2024. According to the authorities, the export volume reached 1,623 units, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of over sixfold. This substantial growth reflects the region's expanding role in the global NEV market and underscores the increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles.



Remarkably, all the NEVs exported from Xizang Autonomous Region during this period were destined for Nepal. This indicates a growing trade relationship between the two neighboring countries in the field of electric vehicles. Sedans and small passenger cars constituted the majority of the exported NEVs, accounting for over 90 percent of the total volume. This preference for smaller vehicles suggests that there may be specific market demands or regulatory considerations driving consumer choices in Nepal.



The significant increase in NEV exports to Nepal in recent years can be attributed to several factors, including the perceived quality and affordability of Chinese-made products. Chinese manufacturers have been increasingly focusing on enhancing the quality and performance of NEVs while simultaneously optimizing production processes to reduce costs. As a result, Chinese NEVs have become increasingly competitive in international markets, attracting buyers seeking eco-friendly transportation solutions at accessible price points. This trend highlights the growing global recognition of China's prowess in the NEV industry and underscores the potential for further expansion in international markets.

MENAFN22042024000045015839ID1108121583