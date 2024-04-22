Qatar Peninsula Arabian Horse Show Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Yazeed Al Rayyan of Al Saree Stud and Bidayat Ibn Salamah of Al Jaham stud won gold in the Senior Stallions and Senior Mares Championship respectively at the Ninth Qatar Peninsula Arabian Horse Show for Individual Owners which concluded at the Longines Indoor Arena of Al Shaqab.

The two-day event was organised by Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club. The Senior Stallions silver went to Dhari Al Zubair of Fuwairit Stud while Shawaf Al Shaqab won the bronze.



Bidayat Ibn Salamah performs during the event.

Maliha Al Waab of Al Sarah stud won silver in the Senior Mares C'ship class wile Katharah Anayen of Anayen Stud picked up bronze.

Among the other gold winners were Talal Al Waab (Colts 2-3 Years), Shgairah Al Doha (Fillies 2-3 Years), Mansour Al Arab (Yearling Colts), and Nour Al Nawaisi (Yearling Fillies).