Philippines-Qatar Relationship Founded On Robust People-To-People Ties: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Philippines to Qatar, H E Lillibeth Velasco Pono (pictured) stressed that the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Manila is a strong indication of flourishing relations between the two countries.

In a statement, she said:“Such a high-level visit is a strong indication of flourishing relations between our two countries. It also provides an excellent opportunity for the two sides to have a personal exchange of views on bilateral issues and foster greater engagement arising from a shared sense of responsibility as regional and global actors.”

She also stressed that H H the Amir's visit is a great opportunity to broaden the scope of the two nations' existing fields of cooperation beyond people-to-people relations to encompass trade and investment, agriculture, defence, education, energy, and culture. The Ambassador saod Philippines and Qatar enjoy excellent relations, bound by 43 years of formal diplomatic ties and enduring bonds of friendship that have gone from strength to strength over time.

“Manila is resolute in keeping cordial ties with Doha and is keen to broaden the scope of the two nations' existing fields of cooperation beyond people-to-people relations to encompass trade and investment, agriculture, defence, education, energy, and culture. The Philippines also intends to enhance cooperation with Qatar before regional and multilateral spaces on issues of relevance to both sides.”

She expressed her interest in the convening of the Philippines-Qatar Joint Economic, Commercial, and Technical Committee.“Once operationalised, this mechanism will serve as a critical platform that will allow various government bodies and institutions from both sides to achieve shared objectives by drawing up relevant action plans and identifying concrete measures to facilitate the conduct of business.”

The Philippines and Qatar have concluded over 20 agreements covering a broad range of thematic areas, include agreements on investments, taxation, air services, labour, establishment of a political consultation mechanism, agriculture, as well as economic, commercial, and technical cooperation, she said, adding,“We are hopeful that during the visit of H H the Amir, we can conclude more MoUs on other key areas of cooperation, particularly in the field of trade, climate change, consular matters, sports, and youth.”

She said the relationship between the Philippines and Qatar is founded on robust people-to-people ties.