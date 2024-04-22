School Robotics Competition Kicks Off With 700 Teams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula / QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 16th School Robotics Competition kicked off yesterday with over 700 teams representing more than 200 public and private schools nationwide with an increase of 35 percent in participation compared to 2023.

The event is organised by the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) of the Ministry of Sports and Youth in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and supported by the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, alongside a host of officials and department directors.

The Minister toured the sections of the 7th scientific exhibition associated with the competition which showcases the creative innovations of the participating students.

The Schools Robotics Championship includes the traditional competitions that are carried out every year, which are: Robot for Children (Discovery), Robot for Children (Explorer), line tracing in its beginner and advanced sections, and ball collecting in its beginner and advanced sections, and the Sumo competition also in its beginner and advanced sections, and the Innovation Competition (Research and Programming) and the FLL competition.

“Challenge and competition tracks are the best way to exhibit the participants' capabilities and hone their skills. The school championship is considered the most important event given the fact that previous editions have demonstrated the superb capabilities of students, and this gathering underscores the clearest indication of a promising future for optimism, said Al Ruwaili.

During the opening of the tournament, Executive Director of the Qatar Scientific Club and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament Eng Rashid Al Rahimi said that the Schools Robotics Championship aims to make creativity and innovation in the tournament a part of the lives of our students and contribute significantly to expanding their awareness and giving them confidence in their abilities.

He added,“We have many examples and models that we are proud of from our youth who have been provided with development and empowerment opportunities in the fields of science and technology, which has a significant impact in determining their successful future path.”

He stressed the determination to continue this approach to achieve the aspirations of our youth, in line with the strategic goals and vision of Qatar Scientific Club and the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

Al Rahimi said that the ambitions do not stop only at preparing and qualifying our students during their academic stages, but rather seek to develop their skills, empower them, and arm them with the knowledge economy that depends on the availability of scientific technologies and techniques for the future of our children per the requirements of the labour market.