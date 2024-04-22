K'taka BJP's Law & Order Salvo To Counter Cong's 'Empty Pot' Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) The BJP on Monday raised nine questions on the law and order situation in Karnataka to counter the Siddaramaiah government's 'empty pot' campaign against the Centre.

Calling the grand old party 'dangerous', the BJP launched the 'Congress Danger' campaign.

“Should the young women who go to college get killed for love jihad? Should innocent people who go to a hotel to have tea be killed in a bomb blast? Do you want to see innocent people getting killed by Naxals? Do you want 'Gau Matas' (cows) to end up in slaughterhouses?”

“Do you want to hear Pakistan Zindabad slogans when you visit the state legislature? Do you want the share of Cauvery water in Karnataka to go to the other state? Do passengers who use autos get killed in explosions? Do you want funds reserved for Dalits to go to others? Do you want those who appease rioters in KG Halli and DJ Halli violence incident?” the BJP said.

The party has appealed to the people that for security and protection, people should support the BJP.

The posters have gone viral on social media.

Earlier, the Congress government had carried out a campaign by publishing an empty pot, claiming that the Central government had given the state nothing.

Countering the campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre, the BJP has now raised nine questions and termed the Congress as dangerous.

Fourteen of the 28 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on April 26.