Renowned Image Strategist Dr. Swarnali Dasgupta From Singapore Conducts Workshop At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, March 24, 2024: AAFT School of Advertising, PR, and Events hosted a dynamic workshop titled 'Elevate Your Image: Strategies for Professional Growth' conducted by esteemed image strategist, Dr. Swarnali Dasgupta from Singapore. The event, organized in collaboration with the Asian Unity Alliance and the Indo-Singapore Film and Cultural Forum, aimed to provide valuable insights into enhancing professional image and personal branding.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the esteemed President of AAFT, expressed his enthusiasm for the workshop, highlighting the significance of such events in grooming the next generation of professionals. He emphasized the importance of personal branding and image management in today's competitive world.



Dr. Swarnali Dasgupta, a renowned figure in the field of image consultancy and personal branding, brought her expertise to the forefront as she delved into various aspects of image enhancement strategies. Drawing from her rich experience, Dr. Dasgupta provided participants with practical tools and techniques to elevate their professional image and effectively communicate their personal brand.



The workshop covered a wide range of topics, including the impact of appearance, communication skills, online presence, and networking strategies on professional success. Through interactive sessions and engaging discussions, participants gained valuable insights into crafting a compelling personal brand that resonates with their professional goals.



Dr. Dasgupta's insightful guidance and practical tips left a lasting impression on the attendees, empowering them to take proactive steps towards enhancing their professional image and achieving career success.



Reflecting on the success of the workshop, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended his gratitude to Dr. Swarnali Dasgupta for sharing her expertise and inspiring the AAFT community. He reiterated AAFT's commitment to providing holistic education and grooming future leaders in the fields of advertising, PR, and events. Later Dr. arwah presented Life membership of International Women's Film Forum of AAFT to Dr. Swarnali Dasgupta.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT