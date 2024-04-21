25.3% Increase In Tourism Departures In 2024 - Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first two months of 2024 witnessed an increase in Jordanian tourism departures, with a total of 328,814 Jordanians travelling abroad, marking a 25.3 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

According to preliminary official figures obtained by Al Mamlaka, the number of Jordanians who left the country for tourism in January and February reached 164,642 and 164,172 respectively, totalling 328,814.

The data also reported that the total number of Jordanians who travelled abroad in January and February 2023 was lower, with 140,054 and 122,406 departures respectively, totalling 262,460.

Recent data from the Central Bank of Jordan indicates a positive trend in tourism income.



In February, tourism income grew by 8.9 per cent compared with the same month in 2023, reaching JD389.7 million. Furthermore, tourism income during the first two months of 2024 increased by 4.5 per cent, recording JD782.6 million.

A recent government report related to the progress of the Economic Modernisation Vision's executive programme highlighted several challenges faced by the tourism sector in the first quarter of 2024, including a decrease in the number of arrivals to the Kingdom via both low-cost and regular airlines, a decline in the number of international visitors and their spending, and the cancellation of flights to Aqaba.

The report also noteed a“significant” decrease in the sales of the Jordan Pass, highlighting that sales dropped by 65 per cent during the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

