Shell, Associates Set To Launch Phase 11 In West Delta Deep Marine Concession

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Shell Egypt (BG Delta Limited), an affiliate of Shell plc, together with its consortium partners-the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and Petronas-have reached a consensus to initiate the 11th phase of development within Egypt's offshore West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession, situated in the Mediterranean Sea's Nile Delta region.

The upcoming Phase 11 project encompasses the drilling of three new development wells, employing the Scaraboe 9 offshore drilling unit. This rig is concurrently engaged in drilling operations for the previously approved Phase 10 development project, which commenced in March 2024. The sequential drilling of Phases 10 and 11 offers a strategic advantage in operational efficiency and cost savings, leveraging the rig's deployment at the location to its fullest potential.

Dalia Elgabry, Shell's Vice President and Country Chair for Egypt, remarked:“We are honoured to extend our enduring partnership with the Egyptian authorities and our associates, furthering the development of the West Delta Deep Marine concession. The commencement of Phase 11 is a pivotal step in bolstering Egypt's gas reserves, and we are dedicated to executing this venture with utmost efficiency and safety standards.”

Throughout 11 developmental stages, Shell and its partners have progressively advanced the WDDM concession. This concession is composed of 17 natural gas fields, nestled at varying depths of 300 to 1,200 metres beneath the sea level, and extends roughly 90 to 120 kilometres offshore.