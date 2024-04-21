School Robotics Competition Sees Participation Of 200 Schools

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 16th School Robotics Competition kicked off Sunday with the participation of over 700 teams representing more than 200 public and private schools nationwide with an increase of 35% participation compared to 2023.

The event is organised by the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) of the Ministry of Sports and Youth in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and supported by the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by HE Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE Maha Zayed al-Ruwaili, alongside a host of officials and departments' directors.

HE the Minister toured the sections of the 7th scientific exhibition associated with the competition which showcases the creative innovations of the participating students. The event includes traditional contests such as robotics (explore and discover) and others with their elementary and advanced sections.

Challenge and competition tracks are the best way to exhibit the participants' capabilities and hone their skills. The school championship is considered the most important event given the fact that previous editions have demonstrated the superb capabilities of students, and this gathering underscores the clearest indication of a promising future for optimism, said al-Ruwaili.

