Six Palestinians Injured By Israeli Settlers In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 21 (KUNA) -- Six Palestinians were injured in an attack by Israeli settlers and occupation forces in Baqra village, east of Ramallah, on Sunday.

Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the medical staff at the Palestine Medical Complex dealt with six injuries with live bullets as a result of the Israeli occupation forces and settlers' assault on Barqa.

The statement added one of the injured Palestinians got a serious chest injury, and was taken to operation room.

Earlier, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the village under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, who fired live bullets and tear gas and sound bombs at Palestinian residents who came out to confront the attack.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli settlers set fire to sheep barracks and surrounded Palestinians who tried to put out the fire. (end)

nq







MENAFN21042024000071011013ID1108120674