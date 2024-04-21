Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinians In Hebron

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, April 22 (IANS) The Israeli army killed two Palestinians northeast of the city of Hebron in the West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

"We were informed by the General Authority for Civil Affairs of the killing of two Palestinians, whose identities are not yet known, by Israeli army gunfire on the outskirts of the city of Hebron," the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

The Israeli army for its part said in the statement that its forces killed two people, namely one who tried to stab its soldiers and another who opened fire on the forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has killed more than 483 Palestinians with airstrikes and gunfire in various parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry added.