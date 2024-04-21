Three Held In Gurugram Crematorium Wall Collapse Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) Three men were arrested in connection with the crematorium wall collapse incident that killed five people in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar area, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh Oberoi, resident of New Colony, Gurugram (the cremation ground improvement committee chief); Subhash Chand Kharbanda, resident of Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram (secretary) and Krishna Kumar, resident of Sector-15 Part-2, Gurugram (a panel member), respectively.

Five people, including two minor girls, lost their lives after the crematorium wall of Madanpuri collapsed on them on Saturday evening.

During the incident, four persons sitting near the wall and two girls present in the street got buried under the wall.

The police team of Arjun Nagar police station post immediately reached the spot and with the help of locals, took the injured to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Tanya, Khushboo, Devidayal alias Pappu, Manoj Gaba, and Krishna Kumar while the injured has been identified as Dilip Kumar alias Deepa Pradhan.

The complainant Dilip Kumar told the police through a written complaint that he had informed the members of the cremation ground improvement committee regarding the wall being crooked and had asked them to get it repaired but the members of the committee did not pay any attention due to which the wall collapsed.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the Cremation Committee Management at the New Colony police station, Gurugram, on Saturday.