Appalachian Regional Healthcare Enhances Communication With Novisign Digital Signage Software Across 14 Hospitals And Clinics

LEXINGTON, KY - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), a leading healthcare provider in the region, has successfully deployed NoviSign's Digital Signage Software for Healthcare across its 14 hospitals and clinics. The initiative is part of ARH's commitment to leveraging technology to improve patient and visitor experiences.



"Our decision to deploy NoviSign across 14 locations has transformed our healthcare network," said Gary Meade, MBA, Telehealth Engineer at Appalachian Regional Healthcare. "The centralized management of the digital signage network has been a game-changer for our communications team. We can now update content across all locations quickly and efficiently, ensuring that our messaging is consistent and up-to-date. This has improved our operational efficiency and reduced our reliance on printed materials, aligning with our sustainability goals."



Objectives



Enhance patient and visitor experiences with dynamic digital displays.

Streamline communication of essential information such as wayfinding, cafeteria menus, and emergency room wait times.

Implement a scalable digital signage solution across multiple locations for centralized management.







Solution

ARH chose NoviSign's Digital Signage Software for its flexibility, user-friendly interface, and comprehensive features. The deployment included 180 displays in strategic locations, including lobbies, waiting areas, and cafeterias. Key features of the solution included centralized content management, interactive wayfinding directories, dynamic content displays and digital cafeteria menus.



Implementation

The rollout was meticulously planned and executed to ensure minimal disruption to hospital operations. This involved conducting site surveys, developing a content strategy, training staff, and a phased deployment of the displays.



Results

The implementation of NoviSign Digital Signage Software has led to:



Improved communication with timely and relevant information displayed across the network.

Enhanced patient experiences with easier navigation and reduced anxiety.

Operational efficiencies through centralized content management and reduced reliance on printed materials.

Positive feedback from patients, visitors, and staff, noting the improved ambiance and helpful information.





About NoviSign

NoviSign's Digital Signage Software for Healthcare is a comprehensive solution designed to enhance communication and improve patient experiences in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. This user-friendly platform allows healthcare providers to create, manage, and display dynamic content on digital screens, providing patients and visitors with real-time information, wayfinding assistance, and engaging multimedia content.

