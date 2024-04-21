Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Resume Staying In Los Angeles Property, Now Valued Rs 1600 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to The Sun US, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to move into their freshly remodeled Los Angeles property, valued at Rs 1600 crore. The property, which had forced the couple to leave due to mold issues, now appeared to be in better condition in recent aerial images. Previously, the couple had taken legal action after being displaced from their home.

The Hollywood Hills mansion where Priyanka and Nick, who have been married since 2018, live with their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, appears to be nearly finished. Priyanka and Nick were forced to leave their Los Angeles home due to a mold issue, as reported by Page Six in February 2024.



The couple bought the apartment shortly after their opulent December 2018 wedding in Rajasthan, only to discover it was almost uninhabitable afterward. According to the portal, a mold infestation at Nick and Priyanka's opulent Los Angeles property resulted from water damage, sparking a legal struggle that has lasted since May 2023. According to exclusive facts obtained from a lawsuit by Page Six, difficulties with the couple's pool and spa arose in April 2020 as a result of concerns such as 'poor waterproofing', which led to mold growth and other complications.